Scout group in Luton opens new squirrels section for youngsters aged four to six

By Keelan PannellContributor
Published 27th Jul 2023, 16:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 16:41 BST

St Joseph’s Scout Group is overjoyed after opening its new Squirrels section – one of the first to form in the Luton, Icknield district.

The group has been growing since the pandemic and it hopes this latest addition, squirrel socuts, will attract even more new faces, each driven by adventure and learning new skills.

After holding a successful trial session in July, 12 boys and girls signed up to the new section, or drey (squirrel nest). In the trial sessions the Squirrles worked towards their Go Wild badge by planting cress and their Brilliant Builder badge by making a Bug Hotel.

St Joseph’s Scout Group Squirrels DraySt Joseph’s Scout Group Squirrels Dray
The section engages in all kinds of skills for life, including crafts and outdoor activities from den building, mini hikes and and much more.

The group will be hosting an investiture ceremony at the end of September to welcome its new Squirrels.

There are still spaces to join in the adventure at St Joseph's Squirrel Scouts Luton. To find out more information or to sign up, visit the website here.