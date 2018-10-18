Search is on for classmates of 1969 as 50th anniversary reunion is planned in Luton

Former pupils of Rotherham High School in Luton are searching for old classmates from 1969, as they plan a 50th anniversary reunion next year.

Among the organisers is John Cawdell, who now lives in Worthing, who will be joining old school pals for a meeting on October 30 in The White House in Luton, from noon until 3pm.

John said: “Anyone who left Rotherham High School in 1969 would be welcome and more so if they would be interested in helping to organise a larger 50 years reunion next year.

“The photo is what I’m told are the prefects in 1969. Some of the names we know but not all. The headmaster of the day was Mr Porter. Head boy was Gary Stanbridge and head girl Margaret Davis. Any information anyone out there may have on people in the photo would be great.”

To get involved with the reunion, email John at johncawdell@hotmail.com, or you can visit the Facebook Rotherham High School Reunion site and sign up as a 1969 leaver.