Second elderly woman robbed in Dunstable

An elderly woman was robbed in Dunstable yesterday just days after another victim was mugged on her doorstep.

According to police, between 12.30pm and 1pm yesterday, a woman was walking along Oakwood Avenue at its junction with Graham Road when she was approached from behind.

The offender grabbed the victim’s shoulder bag and when she tried to resist she fell to the ground. After taking the bag, which contained personal items and some cash, the offender ran towards a nearby block of flats.

The offender is described as about 5’8’’ and between 16 to 20 years old. At the time the offence he was described as wearing a grey hooded top.

The news comes after the Gazette previously reported a 78-year-old woman was robbed of her handbag on a driveway at Tring Road on Saturday.

Detective Constable Mark Amey, investigating, said: “This was a nasty incident in broad daylight which left the victim shaken up, and we are keen to find the person responsible. We won’t tolerate this kind of behaviour in our county and are keen to speak to anyone who might have seen the incident. If you have any information, I would urge you to come forward.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference number JD/03543/2018.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.