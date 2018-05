Hackney Carriages licensed in Luton are now allowed to use unguided sections of the busway.

The move, which came into effect earlier this month, is part of the council’s commitment to supporting local businesses.

Councillor Hazel Simmons MBE, Leader of the Council said: “Hackney Carriages form an integral part of our transport hub, linking the train station and airport to the rest of the town and we’re pleased to be able to support them in doing this.”