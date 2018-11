There are severe delays on the M1 northbound following an accident.

The M1 from J12 for A5120 Harlington Road to J13 for A421 Salford Road Bedford is affected.

Three lanes are closed and queuing traffic on M1 northbound from J12, A5120 (Flitwick) to J13, A421 (Bedford).

To report traffic and travel incide

nts dial 0330 123 0184 at any time