SERV Herts and Beds needs Bloodrunners

A bloodrunners charity is looking for volunteers to join the charity and help them serve the NHS.

SERV Herts and Beds carry blood and blood products to hospitals across Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire from Colindale Blood Bank.

The charity, which began operations in January 2009, is entirely funded by voluntary donations and volunteers themselves, and serve most hospitals in the two counties, including the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital.

John McCombe, chairman and trustee of SERV Herts & Beds, said: “We are always looking for volunteers, we need runners and drivers. The drivers will need their own car and a clean driving licence which they must have held for at least two years. We are a relatively small charity and are unable to provide cars for the drivers, they will also need to cover their own petrol. In 2016 to date we supported the NHS by making, free of charge, over 1000 night-time blood and sample shipments and over 250 donor milk shipments, with our 15 daytime Milk Riders covering more than 10,000 miles in the process.”

The charity is staffed by around 80 rider/driver volunteers who pay £25 to join.

They are supported by 12 controllers who take the calls from hospital, assign jobs to the riders/drivers and monitor their progress.

For more information visit www.servhertsbeds.org.uk/.