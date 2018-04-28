Setting fire to regrets in Luton

People are being given the chance to set fire to their regrets with the help of an artist.

Luton Culture and Departure Lounge present A Barbecue of Regrets, an interactive participatory art project by Tom Hackett that invites people in Luton to share their regrets and then watch them literally go up in smoke in a barbecue later this summer.

Over five days in May - 5, 12, 18, 19, 28 - Tom will walk around Luton wearing his eyecatching ‘Conversation Suit’ and pushing a wheelbarrow full of charcoal briquettes.

Members of the public will be invited to share their regrets with Tom, and to write them on a post-it note which will be inserted into a hole in the charcoal bricks.

On September 22, from 1pm-4pm, Tom will barbecue the regrets at The Storefront on Bute Street, using the post-it note briquettes to cook burgers for participants and passers-by.

Tom will also use the anonymous regrets as the basis for new artworks and sound sculptures to be exhibited at The Storefront this autumn.