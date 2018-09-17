Seven people taken to hospital after fight in Luton

Seven people were taken to hospital yesterday (Sunday) after a fight broke out in Saxon Road, Luton, and one of them is in a critical condition.

Police were called to an incident at around 4.50pm after receiving reports of a large number of individuals fighting.

Seven people were taken to hospital for medical treatment after reports of stab wounds.

Scene guards were in place yesterday on Saxon Road and Biscott Road and Blenheim Crescent while officers investigated.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 299 of Sunday, September 16.