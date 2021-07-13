Severe fire at Luton chicken shop leaves building in ruins

A Beds Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 2am this morning Luton Green watch were called to a building fire on Fitzroy Avenue Luton.

"The fire was believed to be caused by an unattended brazier, where embers had caught light some stacked combustible material which was leaning against the building, and the fire spread inside.

"Two breathing apparatus and hose reels were used and cutting away the burnt material ensured the fire was contained and didn't spread to the entire building."

The destroyed building at Fitzroy Avenue (C: Luton Community Fire Station)

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service recommends the following safety advice:

* Please do not stack combustible materials against your property;

* Never leave a fire unattended;

* please make sure you extinguish all embers after having a fire.

The shop interior was left charred and burnt (C: Luton Community Fire Station)