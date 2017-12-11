Shave it off for foodbank

Two Police Community Support Officers shaved their heads to raise money for the Luton Foodbank.

Bedfordshire Police PCSOs Dan McHugh and Liam Hill took part in the event, in partnership with Luton Foodbank and sponsored by Picasso Hairdressers, Guildford Street, Luton, on Thursday, December 7.

Liam Hill and Dan McHugh shaved their hair for charity

PCSO Dan McHugh said: “I will definitely miss my well maintained hairdo but it’s a small price to pay to support our local charity. We will appreciate any kind of money donated to support people who live in poverty and can’t afford food.”

Dan and Liam work with the communities across Bedfordshire and were happy to shave their hair to support the charity.

PCSO Liam Hill said: “I hope that my dramatic hairstyle change will help to raise awareness of people who live below the poverty line. Nobody should go hungry and this amazing Luton charity is working hard to deliver food to the tables of those in need.”

Luton Foodbank aims to eradicate food poverty in the town and support people so that they can take steps to overcome the problems that brought them to the foodbank.

Salma Kham, of Luton Foodbank, said: “Last year, Luton Foodbank gave out over 8000 food parcels, an increase of 33 per cent. Donations from the public are a lifeline to ensure the Foodbank is here for those in desperate need. Every day we see the impact that poverty has on families in the town.”

For more information visit: www.lutonfoodbank.org.uk.