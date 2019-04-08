Shock for diners as immigration officers raid Indian restaurant in Eaton Bray

Shocked diners were forced to evacuate an Indian restaurant in Eaton Bray after it was raided by Home Office immigration enforcement officers on Friday evening.

Cafe Masala in Bower Lane – which bills itself as “the best Indian restaurant in Dunstable, Leighton Buzzard and surrounding villages” – was raided on the evening of Friday, April 5.

The Home Office van outside the restaurant

It is understood that three people were arrested for working illegally.

One eyewitness said: “I got there at about 8pm and there were people standing outside looking really fed up.

“Our friends were inside the restaurant, which was pretty busy when the immigration officers suddenly walked in just before eight and ordered everyone to keep still.”

A woman who was present during the raid said: “Some of the officers rushed to guard the toilets and exits while others went straight to the kitchen.

“We couldn’t understand what was happening. The officers were in uniform but they weren’t police. then we looked out of the window and saw the Home Office van.

“The officers took over one section of the restaurant and sat a couple of workers at a table. they were taking loads of details about them.

“The whole place ground to a halt. Some of the people were half way through their meals while others were waiting to order.”

As diners waited outside, the doors of the restaurant were shut with an officer was guarding them and nobody could leave. People who had booked table were arriving and not allowed inside.

The eyewitness added: “We hadn’t even ordered our food. We knew there was no chance of getting served, so after about 20 minutes we persuaded the officer on the door to let us leave and go elsewhere.

“It was a real shock. You don’t expect something like this to happen in Eaton Bray!”

Cafe Masala has a five-star food hygiene rating and is also highly rated on Trip Advisor, with four-and-a-half stars.

Tarique Uddin, owner of Cafe Masala, said that one of those arrested was a family friend living upstairs while two others were employees.

He said: “The problem was I employed these people over the phone. I didn’t have a chance to look into it, I have a new-born baby and I’ve been in and out of Great Ormond Street Hospital.

“It’s hard for bars and restaurants, we are short of staff because no-one wants to work in the evenings. So, I just employed these people over the phone.

“I’ve been here 15 years and nothing like this has ever happened before. We’ve been advised [about work checks] and everything, and I told them that I had a new-born baby and that I hadn’t been there for five or six weeks.”

The Home Office has been approached for a statement.