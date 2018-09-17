Shocking video emerges from mass Luton brawl which left seven people hospitalised

Shocking video footage has emerged from during and after a mass brawl in Luton which left seven people hospitalised.

WARNING: Video contains violent scenes and some blood

Footage from the mass brawl has emerged

Seven people were taken to hospital on Sunday after a fight broke out in Saxon Road, Luton, and one of them is in a critical condition.

Police were called to an incident at around 4.50pm after receiving reports of a large number of individuals fighting.

Seven people were taken to hospital for medical treatment after reports of stab wounds.

Scene guards were in place yesterday on Saxon Road and Biscot Road and Blenheim Crescent while officers investigated.

The video footage shows dozens of people clashing in the street.

The footage then shows the aftermath with someone being tended to by paramedics as police surround the area.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 299 of Sunday, September 16.