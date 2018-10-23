Shoeboxes of gifts for children this Christmas

Lewsey Residents Association are calling for the public’s help with their Christmas Appeal.

They are putting together shoeboxes of gifts for children, up to the age of 16, and they will be distributed by Luton Food Bank.

They want to fill 100 shoeboxes and are looking for donations to fill them, including children’s toiletries, small gifts, hats, gloves, books and sweets. Donations can be dropped off to Lewsey Park Pavilion on Monday and Tuesday, 12pm till 3pm, or Saturday and Sunday 10am till 12pm.