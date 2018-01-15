Shopmobility finds a new budgie for Luton shopper

Staff at Shopmobility Luton made one customer’s Christmas by finding her a new feathered friend after her budgie passed away.

Lorna, 64, from Luton who uses’s the Shopmobility service in The Mall, was heartbroken when her budgie, Billy, passed away just before Christmas.

Shopmobility decided to take action and help Lorna to find a new budgie.

Jayn Harris, manager at Luton Shopmobility, said: “We couldn’t bear to think of Lorna being alone. The new budgie is a female called Jenny.

“We found the budgie and collected it for Lorna but she would not let us pay for it. Her face was a picture when it arrived.”

Luton Shopmobility, which offers people with walking difficulties, wheelchairs and scooters, is located on Level 3 of the Market Car Park at The Mall Luton.

Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager at The Mall Luton, said: “Shopmobility really do go the extra mile for their customers. Our shopper experience has always been a top priority and we hope that Lorna enjoys the company of her new budgie Jenny.”