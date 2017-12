Tesco Extra is encouraging their customers to buy something extra this year to put in their trolley at the front of the store. The supermarket, on Skimpot Road, in Dunstable, will be giving the trolley to the homeless on Christmas eve.

Kirsty McDade, community champion for the Dunstable store, said: “We have had a few donations, which is amazing. The last day to donate before it’s picked up is Christmas Eve. We would like to wish all our customers a happy Christmas.”