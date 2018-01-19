Shoppers in Luton learn lifesaving skills

Shoppers learned how to save lives with the help of volunteers from the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) at The Mall Luton.

On Saturday, January 13, former paramedic volunteers from the EAAA were on hand to educate shoppers with demonstrations at regular intervals with resuscitation Annie and the defibrillator machine. During the day, volunteers also manned a merchandise stall and promotional stand and welcomed donations from shoppers.

As part of The Mall Cares initiative, The Mall Luton has supported the EAAA over the last three years, raising more than £40,000 for the charity during that time.

Through the initiative, which sees each of The Mall shopping centres run their own charitable programme of fundraising activities, The Mall has run many different events including a Giant Sleepover in the shopping centre, a Zumbathon, CPR-athon as well as staff taking part in the Only The Brave Mud Run and the general manager pedalling 240 miles for a three day charity bike ride to the Somme.

Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager at The Mall Luton, said: “It was wonderful to welcome the East Anglian Air Ambulance team into The Mall. It gave our shoppers the opportunity to see the good work they do up close and also learn some tips that could one day help them to save a life.

“It’s been an honour to support the EAAA through The Mall’s fundraising activities, as well as a lot of fun.”

Stuart Wyle, community fundraising manager for EAAA, said: “We are so grateful to The Mall Luton, for the incredible amount of money they have raised for EAAA. Without support like this we would not be able to keep our helicopters in the sky. We are also delighted that as a result of their efforts more people have been trained in CPR – a skill that really can save lives. Thank you to everyone who has helped with their amazing efforts.”

The Mall are currently going through the large number of applications received to be their Mall Cares Charity of the Year 2018, which will be announced soon. For more information about The Mall Luton and their fundraising activities, visit www.themall.co.uk/Luton.