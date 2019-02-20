Shots fired in Luton’s Lewsey Farm and two cyclists struck by car

Shots have been fired from a car in Lewsey Farm, while it also struck two cyclists.

Bedfordshire Police are at the scene in Beadlow Road, after a black Audi struck two cyclists and at least two shots were fired from the vehicle.

An eyewitness said: “Apparently there’s a heavy police presence on Beadlow Road, Lewsey Farm.

“The road is closed near the top end, near Purcell Road.”

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, said: “We were called at around 11.45am today to reports of shots being fired in Beadlow Road, Luton.

“Two males on bikes and two others on foot were in the street when the two on bikes were struck by a black Audi.

“The two males who were on bikes got back on them and rode off towards Tomlinson Avenue. The two on foot fled into a nearby garden.

“As the four males fled the scene, at least two shots have been fired from the vehicle. The car then drove off down Pastures Way towards the A505.

“The two males who fled the scene on foot are described as black and in their late teens. They were wearing hooded tops and tracksuit bottoms.

“Officers are at the scene conducting enquiries and would urge anyone with information about this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference 132 of today.

“Always call 999 in an emergency.”

Eyewitnesses say a large cordon is in place on Beadlow Road.