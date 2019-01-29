Sign up for the Jurassic Coast Fundraising Trek to raise money for Luton’s Level Trust

Level Trust is encouraging people to sign up for the charity’s Jurassic Coast Fundraising Trek.

The 30km trek will take place on Saturday, April 6, along the South West Coast Path in Dorset.

Level Trust Jurassic Coast Trek

The charity helps children living in poverty in Luton by giving them crucial things they need for school.

Level Trust’s Maddy Iszchak, said: “This is a great way to beat the winter blues. Taking on a challenge like this is really motivational – you get to achieve a personal goal while helping others.

“I’m taking part myself and it’s an inspirational way to start 2019. If you’re up for a challenge and care about your community, join us!”

For more information and to register for the challenge visit: www.charitychallenge.com/expedition/2888/Jurassic-Coast-Challenge-Level-Trust.