Silsoe Young Farmers raise thousands for East Anglian Air Ambulance

Silsoe Young Farmers have raised £3,000 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance at a DogFest in Gravenhurst.

The group organised the dog show to raise money for the ambulance service because they helped to save one of their members’ lives when she was hit by a car last year.

Silsoe Young Farmers

Meg Oakley, one of the organisers, said: “We’re delighted to announce that our Charity DogFest raised a whopping £3,000 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

“We would like to give a huge thanks to all those who came, supported and volunteered their time to help us raise such an incredible amount for such a worthy cause.

“The day was absolutely fabulous and went really well despite the hot weather, we had to make a new plan of action and move things inside one of the barns so that it was cooler.”

The East Anglian Air Ambulance provides helicopter emergency medical services, it is a charitable service and does not receive direct funding from the government.