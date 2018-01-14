Sixth form students rewarded for their achievements

Students past and present came together as Luton Sixth Form College celebrated another year of achievement and success.

A total of 173 awards were presented, including some for outstanding exam results, hard work and commitment to specific departments and contribution to the college community over the 2016/17 academic year.

Prizes from the Universities of Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire were awarded to Aniqa Khalid and Ella Litchfield-Shaw respectively.

The night’s three major awards were: Parry Woodcock Award for Outstanding Progression – Thomas Watson; Principal’s Award for Outstanding Achievement – Cieran Barry; Chair of Governors’ Award for Outstanding Student of the Year – Ryan Sunderland.

Principal Chris Nicholls said: “Our awards evening is without doubt one of the high points of the year for the college. Together, this group of splendid young people represent what is great about this college and this town.

“They make me very proud to be the principal, proud of the way the college serves the needs of the families of this town and proud of the way that it provides a ladder to success for so many.”