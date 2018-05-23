Skip a Meal for Luton Foodbank and join community Iftar

Luton Foodbank is inviting residents to skip a meal in support of the charity and join them at a community Iftar.

The Skip A Meal campaign is being driven by the town’s Muslim community during the holy month of Ramadan, and encourages people to come along to one of several public sunset meals (Iftar).

Muslims across the globe are fasting during the hours of daylight, with Iftar - a meal to break the fast - taking place at around 9pm.

The charity has introduced the #skipameal hashtag to encourage people to forgo lunch or afternoon tea, and come to one of their events with a donation of non-perishable food.

Amar Azam, Luton Foodbank project co-ordinator, said: “Ramadan is very much an opportunity for people to show generosity, and we are pleased to link in with so many of our supporters.

“We want our service to reach out to as many families in trouble in the town and the campaign is an opportunity to raise awareness of our work.”

The series of evening events includes the Big Iftar, being held in Popes Meadow on Friday, June 1, which will expect over a thousand people. The Luton Foodbank aims to eradicate food poverty in Luton by handing out food parcels to families in need.