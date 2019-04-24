Slip road of Junction 11a closed after man falls to his death

A man had died after falling from a bridge on to the slip road of Junction 11A of the M1.

A Beds Police spokesman said: “We were called at 5.55am today (Wednesday) to concerns for the welfare of a man on the Luton Road bypass near Junction 11A of the M1.

“The man fell from a bridge and was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been informed.

“The M1 southbound exit slip road at junction 11A has been closed. The Luton Road bypass towards Sundon Park is also affected.

“Motorists are advised to exit the M1 southbound via Junction 12 or continue to Junction 11 - delays are likely so alternative routes are advised.”