Smyths Toys has announced it will be opening a new store in Luton in April.

The toy store will open on Saturday, April 28, at the former Next unit at Chaul End Retail Park on Dunstable Road.

A spokesperson for Smyths Toys confirmed they would be opening a store at Unit 1a Chaul End Retail Park and they are recruiting for temporary sales assistants, visit smythstoys.com/uk/en-gb/careers to apply.