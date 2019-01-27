Snow forecast for Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire as Met Office issues severe weather warning for region

A weather warning for 'significant snow' in our region has been issued by the Met Office.

The yellow weather warning for snow is in force between 9pm on Tuesday, January 29, and 12noon on Wednesday January 30.

The warning, which covers the entireity of Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire, is for snow, possibly heavy at times, developing overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "A band of rain pushing east across parts of England is likely to turn to snow during Tuesday evening, with snow continuing into Wednesday. Accumulations of 1-3 cm are likely quite widely, with accumulations of 5 cm in places. There is a small chance that some areas could see up to 10 cm, more especially over the higher ground.

There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

"There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

Snow is forecast for Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire this week

"There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected."