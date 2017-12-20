Snow ‘piled on to’ child’s grave at Luton cemetery

A Luton woman claims she was left upset as a huge mound of snow was “piled on to” a child’s grave and she had to deal with an “argumentative” cemetery manager.

The woman was visiting The Vale Cemetery and Crematorium, Butterfield Green Road, last Thursday when she spotted a child’s gravestone “covered in snow” as she was walking along.

However, while the grave was still in a mound of snow, the path next to the grave had been “completely cleared”.

She claims:“I went to the manager and said I wasn’t happy. I was asked to step outside his office.

“Instead of simply saying, ‘I will look into it and get it sorted’, he just wanted to argue.

“He said that 50 graves were sunken and that issue came first. I agree - that should be a priority - but what if the child’s family had visited and seen the gravestone?

“He then said he’d go and have a look at it, but as I was driving out, he was standing, gesturing to me that he couldn’t find it.

“I had to get out the car and show him where it was!”

A Luton Borough Council spokeswoman, said: “We would like to apologise for any upset this incident has caused.

“The snow was in the process of being ploughed and moved so as to give families access to the cemetery and no disrespect was intended.

“Unfortunately, there also was a funeral service taking place at the time this complaint was made but we would like to reassure residents that as soon as staff were able the snow was cleared.”