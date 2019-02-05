Soul Cafe opens in Luton to raise money to help the homeless

A coffee shop to help tackle addiction and homelessness in Luton has opened in the town centre.

Soul Cafe, on New Bedford Road, was opened by Rob and Lydia Joy to raise money and awareness for tackling addiction and homelessness in Luton.

Soul Cafe open mic and acoustic night

On Friday, January 25, the couple organised an open mic and acoustic night to raise awareness of the work they are doing at the Soul Cafe, which is inside SOAR, a community building set up to help people in Luton.

He said: “It was a great event and we really feel these nights will grow well.

“There was some amazing talent locally and a superb set from The Acoustic Project who want to do a monthly event to help us as a local charity.

“Another group have reached out to us to start using the venue on Thursdays and we are asking local people to support us so we can start doing more to help local addicts, those who feel lonely and without help, and to create a safe place for young and old to come.

“We want people living on the streets to come in, have a hot drink in a warm place and there will also be the chance for them to receive practical support with CV writing and filling out forms.

“Soul Cafe is a non profit business that exists to serve and support Luton and a project in Malawi Africa.”

For more information visit: kingdomcause.community.