Special festive delivery to hospital

Children at the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital received a special delivery from HBB Bikers RC on Sunday morning.

Bikers from the group travelled to the hospital with presents for the children who will be spending Christmas in hospital. The donations were given by the Co-op food store in Lewsey Farm, who appealed to their customers and the community to donate selection boxes, chocolates, biscuits or sweets.

HBB Bikers RC delivered Christmas presents to the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital

Rachel Wood, Co-op sales assistant, said: “The response has been amazing, people have been so generous. All the staff here have worked hard to spread the word and we have had so many donations of chocolates, selection packs, sweets and biscuits.

“We would like to thank all our customers, even the wider community, we have people send donations as far away as Somerset. I would also like to thank Nisa Local who donated a basket full of chocolates, The Club and T&J Autos.

“All the donations make such a difference to those children who will be spending Christmas in hospital, it was great to go down and give them the presents and see the smiles on their faces.”

HBB Bikers RC, who meet every Tuesday night at The Old Red Lion in Houghton Regis, have been doing Easter egg and Christmas runs for four years. A spokesman for the club said: “We rely on the generosity of friends, families and work colleagues to be able to do the runs which bring a little cheer to little ones in hospital during the festive period.”

Donations collected at the Co-op food store in Lewsey Farm

Sarah Amexheta, fundraising manager for the hospital, said: “We are extremely grateful to all the bikers who came to the hospital this weekend and delivered presents for our young patients on the Children’s wards, it is incredibly kind of them. We really appreciate their support and all the work that went into collecting and delivering these gifts.”