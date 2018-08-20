Special Q&A with Blackkklansman director comes to Luton Cineworld tonight

A special Q&A screening of the highly-anticipated new film Blackkklansman is coming to Luton’s Cineworld tonight.

Today (Monday, August 20) at 6.30pm, residents can have the chance to watch a special screening of the movie - four days before its nationwide release on August 24 - followed by a live-by-satellite Q&A with acclaimed director Spike Lee (Do The Right Thing, Malcolm X).

A spokesman said: “The Blackkklansman depicts the incredible true story of an American hero. It’s the early 1970s, a time of great social upheaval as the struggle for civil rights rages on.

“Ron Stallworth (John David Washington) becomes the first African-American detective on the Colorado Springs Police Department, but his arrival is greeted with skepticism and open hostility by the department’s rank and file. Undaunted, Stallworth resolves to make a name for himself and a difference in his community.

“He bravely sets out on a dangerous mission: infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan.”

To book tickets to the Q&A Luton Cineworld screening on August 20, visit: www.Blackkklansman Screening.co.uk

The screening starts at 6.30pm, and a general ticket is £13.70. You can also book tickets on the Cineworld website.

https://booking.cineworld.co.uk/booking/8069/113857/79c96990a07911e888fcb3f5fefe8eaf/tickets