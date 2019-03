For one special night, Luton Mall opened its doors to nearly 100 people who wanted to fight homelessness and raise money.

On March 15, YMCA Bedfordshire, which helps vulnerable people find accommodation, held its SleepEasy event, involving a school group, plus Brownies, families and local businesses, as well as deputy leader of Luton Borough Council, Sian Timoney.

Paul Hunt, YMCA Bedfordshire CEO, expressed his thanks to participants and The Mall: “We’ve never had so many people!”