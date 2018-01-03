Speed review over camera fears in Luton

Luton Council is carrying out a review of road speed safety strategy throughout the town.

It follows concerns raised at the council’s December Executive that speeds in the town were not being enforced by Bedfordshire Police.

There was also fears over the future of speed cameras. Councillors were concerned the cameras could cease to be managed.

A reort from the council’s Overview and Scrutiny Board (OSB) called on the Executive to “urgently engage” with Bedfordshire Police over the fate of the cameras.

It recommended: “That the Executive be advised of the serious concerns expressed by the OSB about the current lack of enforcement of speed limits in Luton and even more concerned about the future if the town’s safety cameras cease to operate completely. Executive is requested to urgently engage with Bedfordshire Police, Bedfordshire and Luton Casualty Reduction Partnership and Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner to update all of the current safety cameras to digital, to ensure that all operate 24/7, and to also seriously consider installing additional cameras and to find other ways of significantly increasing enforcement of speed limits in Luton.”

Luton Council’s current Speed Management Policy states that ‘most main roads in Luton are subject to 30mph speed limits. In addition, the number of 20mph speed limits and zones on minor roads in residential areas, outside schools and around town/district centres has increased in recent years and will continue to increase in the future. The aim is to retain and maintain a network of 30mph and a few 40mph roads but, by the end of the Area Studies Programme it is anticipated that most residential roads will have 20mph speed limits’.

A spokesman for Luton Council said: “Road safety in Luton is a major priority for the Council and we take very seriously our responsibilities to educate road users and evaluate the effectiveness of safety measures. Following the recommendations of the overview and scrutiny board, the exec agreed that there would be a comprehensive review of road speed safety strategy in the next financial year, the outcomes of which will be reported back to the OSB board and executive upon completion.”

Last year Beds Police revealed 23 of its 27 fixed cameras were operational.