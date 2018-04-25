St George’s Day celebration in Luton

Thousands of people headed to Luton town centre on Saturday for a St George’s Day celebration.

The fun kicked off in St George’s Square at 12noon with hundreds of children getting involved with the colouring, creating World War One medals and making cup and ball games.

St George's Day celebrations in Luton 2018

The celebration, St George’s Day, Best of British, was organised by Luton Council and sponsored the airport company London Luton Airport Ltd. The family fun day was the first major event of the Luton 2018-19 Commemorations, which recognises the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One and celebrate a series of important women’s suffrage movement dates, including women winning the right to vote.

Tina’s School of Dance performed a flash mob and an Oasis tribute band, Definitely Could Be, entertained the crowds in the evening.

How To Train Your Dragon, How To Train Your Dragon 2 and Johnny English were all shown on a large LED screen in St George’s Square throughout the day and evening.