Staff from Woodlands prepare to take on skydive to raise money for school cafe in Luton

Six members of staff from Woodlands Secondary School in Luton will be taking on a tandem skydive to raise money for equipment for a community cafe.

Lindsey Lucas, Caroline Lowry, Kerri Bailey, Sarah Appleton, Nicole Tulloch and headteacher Debbie Foolkes have volunteered to jump from a plane on Saturday, November 17. All the money raised will go towards a coffee machine and other equipment for the community cafe, which the school hopes to open to the public in January.

Fundraising for community cafe at Woodlands Secondary School

The school, in Marsh Farm, coverted part of the building into a community cafe that will be run by young people with special educational needs.

Headteacher Debbie Foolkes said: “We are having soft openings and now we just need a coffee machine really. I’m terrified of flying, in fact we all are, hopefully it helps us reach our £3,000 target.

“The idea is that the project will be cost neutral to the school but create a fantastic community asset. We want groups to come here, it will be run by our students.

“If any businesses or anyone would like to donate any equipment for the cafe that would be greatly appreciated.”

The cafe has been funded by a grant fund of £10k each from The National Lottery, Garfield Weston, Bailey Thomas and the Duke of Edinburgh Award Diamond Jubilee Fund.

The furniture for the cafe was donated by Costa.

If anyone would like to donate any equipment contact Debbie on debbie.foolkes@woodlands.luton.sch.uk, or visit www.gofundme.com/our-cafe-needs-a-coffee-machine to make a donation.