Staff member resigns from Cardinal Newman School in Luton amid ‘financial irregularities’

A member staff at Cardinal Newman Catholic School in Luton has resigned amid financial “irregularities”.

In a letter to parents, headteacher Joe Richard said that an investigation was underway and more would be revealed.

It stated: “I recently informed the Academy Trust of irregularities relating to the handling of cash deposits in respect of the School Fund account held at Cardinal Newman School.

“Immediate action has been taken to safeguard all school monies and an independent investigation has been commissioned to ensure the full extent of any breach of the Trust’s financial regulations is known and understood. I can also confirm that all appropriate agencies have been informed.

“A member of staff has resigned from her post with immediate effect.

“As Headteacher of the School and CEO of the Trust, I can confirm we are taking the matter very seriously and will ensure there is full cooperation for the investigation that will take place in the weeks ahead. I will endeavour to share as much information as I can with you.”

A school spokesman told Luton News it would not be appropriate to comment further while the investigation in ongoing.