Steam along to popular model railway exhibition in Luton

Hundreds of rail enthusiasts will be making tracks to Stopsley High School, St Thomas’s Road, Luton on Saturday (April 14).

The newly rebuilt school is hosting Luton Model Railway Club’s 33rd exhibition.

Dave Boutwood, the exhibition manager, said that he has put together an impressive show for the public with 22 layouts. Include are ‘Central Works’ (pictured) built by club members, ‘Loughborough Road’ (based on the East Midlands area) by Alan and Simon Paley, ‘Cato Pass’ (with a sci-fi/ futuristic theme) by Laurie Calvert, and a new layout ‘Docklands’ by club member Andrew Jones. The layouts will range from N to O gauge.

In addition, there will be 11 trade stands and seven preservation society sales stands.

The exhibition opens at 10.30am and closes at 5pm. Admission prices are adults £6, and children £3. Families (2 adults/2 children) £15. Light refreshments and free parking are available. Postcode: LU2 7UX.