Storm Eunice caused havoc in Luton as high winds hit area

As Storm Franklin roars through the area today, Luton residents are still counting the cost from the damage caused by Friday's Storm Eunice.

Residents of a row of houses in Trent Road in Luton had a lucky escape after three giant conifer trees fell in just 20 minutes during the height of Friday's storm.

Two of the 40ft trees fell in the gardens while a third came to rest on a house,

The giant conifers felled in Trent Road

Stewart Bowman heard the first one fall while he was in his house. After going outside to witness the damage he was able to alert his neighbour who ran for safety, as the second tree fell.

"It was horrific," he said. "I heard this huge crash for the first one, and as the second one was falling I could hear branches snapping. It was a bit scary to say the least.

"They have done a lot of damage in the gardens, my neighbour's gazebo and a glass table have been smashed. Luckily no-one was hurt."

Elsewhere there was more damage with fallen trees, flying objects and planes having to divert.

A house was damaged by a falling conifer in Trent Road

Photographer Tony Margiocchi caught the moment an easyJet flight failed two attempts to land at Luton Airport because of the high winds, and eventually diverted to Newcastle.

Scaffolders working on the tower blocks in Ackworth Crescent were also out early on Friday securing the building before the high winds hit.

And on Sunday afternoon electricians were out in the wind and rain in Slip End, restoring power to houses in the area.

The force of the gales impacted on massive roofing sheets which had been strapped down on the roof of a new factory on the A5505 link by the M1 motorway. The winds sent the sheets flying across the M1.

One tree fell on a house in Trent Road

And workers from Luton Council were busy clearing fallen trees from Old Bedford Road, Alexandra Avenue, Bank Close, Leagrave High Street, Marsh House, A6 (Nr Turnpike Drive), The Vale and Argyll Avenue.

This easyJet flight was forced to divert after two attempts to land (Photo: Tony Margiocchi)

The high winds impacted on planes at Luton Airport (Photo: Tony Margiocchi)

Scaffolders take action before the storms hit (Photo: Tony Margiocchi)

Sheeting caught by the winds on a new factory (Photo: Tony Margiocchi)

Power was restored to homes in Slip End on Sunday (Photo: Tony Margiocchi)