Strike! Tenpin Luton bowling alley to open after refurb

Luton residents will be bowled over as a newly refurbished entertainment venue is opening its doors in The Galaxy Centre.

On Wednesday, April 3, Tenpin Luton will be welcoming visitors into its 16 lane bowling complex,complete with an amusement arcade, American pool tables and the ultimate laser tag experience at ‘Sector 7’.

Jasmine Jennings, general manager at Tenpin Luton explains: “We are very proud of the newly refurbished Tenpin entertainment complex and there is a great community feel within The Galaxy Centre.

“I would like to say a big thank you to all of our fantastic employees, who have helped make the refurb such a huge success.”

Tenpin will also be in St George’s Square on March 30, offering passers-by the opportunity to take part in human zorb bowling and giving away VIP invites to the launch.