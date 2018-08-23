Strong GCSE results at Chalk Hills and Stockwood Park Academies

The Shared Learning Trust is “delighted” by a strong set of GCSE results achieved by students at Stockwood Park and Chalk Hills Academies, it was announced today.

Despite the introduction of new tougher exams in many subjects, the students at the Chalk Hills Academy, located on Leagrave High Street, have achieved great success in a number of subjects this year, in particular humanities, languages, media and business studies. There was a jump in the number of top grades achieved in both English and maths.

Stockwood Park Academy

This year saw the traditional alphabetical format of GCSE results replaced with grades 1 to 9, 1 being the lowest and 9 the highest.

Principal Louise Lee said: “I’m really impressed with the increase in 9-5 grades for students in English and mathematics. The 6% increase is a clear testament to the hard work of our students and dedicated staff who have supported pupils throughout the GCSE process.

“Staff have been exceptionally diligent in ensuring our students were prepared for the examination board changes which have occurred over the past two years. We have a thriving sixth-form provision and I hope to see a number of our students join us in September.”

Leaders at The Stockwood Park Academy on Rotherham Avenue were also very pleased with their results. The school achieved an increase of 11 percent in the number of students achieving a standard pass in English and 5 percent increase in those achieving both English and Maths. Other significant results include Science, particularly Chemistry, Business Studies, Media and Information Technology.

Principal Richard Found said; “We are delighted with the performance of our year 11 students this year. Results in English and maths has improved and this demonstrates the continued progress the academy is making in improving the outcomes for our young people.

“The students and staff have worked extremely hard to attain this success and we look forward to welcoming many students back into our sixth form in September. During our recent Ofsted inspection in May 2018, inspectors noted that school has a clear vision for improvement and this is reflected in today’s results. I would like to take this opportunity to wish all our GCSE students the best of luck in their future endeavors.”

Amongst the highest achieving students, the trust highlighted:

• Razvan Moiseanu: Mathematics 9, English 9, English Literature 9, Biology 9, Chemistry 9, Physics 9, Spanish 9, Geography 8, Business D*

• Annmol Anil: Mathematics 9, English 8, English Literature 9, Biology 8, Chemistry 8, Physics 9, French 8, History 9, Business D*

• Simran Patel: Mathematics 9, English 9, English Literature 8, Biology 9, Chemistry 8, Physics 9, Graphics 5, Spanish 5, History 7, Psychology A*

• Courtney Bird: Mathematics 8, English 9, English Literature 8, Biology 9, Chemistry 8, Physics 8, Art 5, Spanish 9, History 9, Media A*

• Ayman Baig: Mathematics 8, English 9, English Literature 7, Biology 9, Chemistry 8, Physics 8, French 7, Geography 8, Media A*, Business D*

• Libby Jay: Mathematics 8, English 8, English Literature 8, Biology 7, Chemistry 8, Physics 8, French 7, History 8, PE 8, Business D*

• Muhammad Meeran Khalsai: Mathematics 7, English 7, English Literature 9, Double Science 8/7, Geography 7, RE 9, Urdu 9, Business D*

• Armend Mala: Mathematics 8, English 7, English Literature 7, Biology 8, Chemistry 7, Physics 7, Spanish 5, History 8, PE 8, Business D*

The Stockwood Park and Chalk Hills Academies are part of the The Shared Learning Trust, a family of four schools in Luton and Central Bedfordshire. CEO of the Trust, Cathy Barr said: “I am very proud of the results that have been achieved by our Year 11 students. Exams are getting harder year on year, but our students and staff have risen to this challenge through dedication and hard work, enabling our Trust to go from strength to strength. I know a lot of students will be delighted with today’s results and are looking forward to joining our sixth form in September.

“I hope students from other schools will perhaps also look at what we can offer as they consider their A level options.”

Offering some specific details about today’s GCSE results, Richard Found from Stockwood Park added: “In total we had 50 exam entries where students achieved the top A* Grade (now called a ‘9 Grade). This is a significant achievement as this new grade is harder to achieve than the old A*. Several students achieved multiple 9’s and in particular I would like to highlight the performance of Anjola Akadiri with seven 9 Grades and Yvette Blay who achieved four 9 Grades. At Stockwood Park wealso celebrate student progress from their starting points, even if there final outcomes are more modest.

“In this regard I would like to celebrate the achievement of Mehdi Quazi and Natalia Wroblel who far surpassed their target grades in their final exam performance. Well done to all students!”

Louise Lee from Chalk Hills added: “I would like to congratulate all our students on their fantastic achievements and hard work throughout their five years of study.”