Student backs campaign for more NHS cancer staff

A University of Bedfordshire PhD student travelled to Westminster to back an appeal for more NHS cancer staff.

Elizabeth Bailey, a breast cancer survivor from Luton took part in a day of action to rally MPs to support Cancer Research UK’s new campaign, ‘Shoulder to Shoulder Against Cancer’, while there she met her MP, Gavin Shuker, and delivered a speech to MPs during the reception.

She said: “As a cancer survivor, I have first-hand experience of the wonderful work of the dedicated NHS staff who are on the frontline fighting cancer.

“I have also personally experienced the impact of the staff shortage on the NHS, including cancelled appointments.

“As the health service reaches its 70th birthday it’s facing unprecedented challenges. Too many people’s lives are already cut short by this devastating disease, so it’s vital that the NHS is fit to deliver the best possible care for patients now and in the future.

“That’s why I’m backing Cancer Research UK’s call to stand shoulder to shoulder with the NHS against cancer – more cancer staff will save lives.”

The campaign encourages everyone to stand shoulder to shoulder with the NHS by calling on the UK Government to tackle the chronic shortage of staff who diagnose and treat the disease. To support the campaign visit cruk.org/shouldertoshoulder.