Student satisfaction soars at the University of Bedfordshire

Student satisfaction has soared at the University of Bedfordshire, according to latest figures published by The National Student Survey on Friday.

The survey found that 83% of final year students at Bedfordshire are satisfied with the University, placing it in the top half of universities when rated by student satisfaction.

The results place the University in the top 25 for most improved in overall satisfaction over a three and five year period - ranked 22 and 21 respectively (2018 compared to 2015 and 2013).

Vice Chancellor Bill Rammell said: “We are delighted to have received this good news today.

“It comes at a time when more and more students are asking questions about value for money and where tuition fees go.

“Our results show that we are bucking the trend in the sector with overall student satisfaction falling by one per cent while we have climbed.

“Our students are able to see the investment we are making in our facilities, in our library resources, in our IT facilities and in the support we provide to our students.”