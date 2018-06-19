Student stars in latest series of BBC 1’s Our Girl

A University of Bedfordshire student is now aiming for Hollywood after appearing in BBC One’s drama Our Girl.

James Baller, 21, a Media Performance student at the Luton campus, spent a month on set in Malaysia filming alongside Michelle Keegan for the show, now in its fourth series.

He said: “I played the role of a village boy called Ezra. He is a hunter who sets traps around the forest to catch wild animals to feed my village.

“Upon going to check one of his traps, Ezra stumbles upon an injured Captain James and Georgie Lane, played by Michelle Keegan. Ezra helps them escape the jungle and the bandits that are pursuing them. The whole experience has been exciting and life changing. Prior to this, I had never been abroad alone, so I had to learn a lot of new life skills on my own.”

James is now planning ahead and has his sights set on a career in acting. He said: “My next goal is to finish university and then go on to conquer the world of acting!

“One day I aspire to make it to Hollywood just so I can show the world that hard work and dedication pays off, no matter where you come from.”

James’ tutor, Rachel Clark, said: “It is a delight to see our students working outside of their studies, whist at university, especially when they land parts in BBC prime time dramas!

“We are very proud of James who is juggling both his acting career alongside his studies.”