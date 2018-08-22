Students deliver gifts to children at the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital

A group of students visited the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital to deliver gifts to patients on the children’s ward.

The visit was part of the National Citizen Service programme where they had to give something back to the community.

Students raised money to buy gifts for children at the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital

They raised money through cake sales and then bought toys, wrapped them up and delivered them to the hospital.

Student Paris Dunston said: “We wanted to put a smile on their faces, they were so happy and the hospital really appreciated it and we hope to do it again.

“We bought cuddly toys, dress up jewellery, cars and action figures.”