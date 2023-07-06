The Connolly Foundation has given the design technology department at the school funding to buy four state-of-the-art 3D printers. The new equipment has resulted in the students being able to design and create their own models and shapes. Some even went as far as to create 3D roses which they then sold in the school for charity.

Headteacher Joanne Mylles is delighted with the opportunities and inspiration that the printers have given to the students, she said, “We encourage engineering among our students and these printers really add to what we can offer all students as part of Design Technology, including as a GCSE subject. For me, one of the key things is the development of women of the future. Engineering is dominated by men and we need more women in this and other business professions. This is just one way in which we can support our students to achieve this.”