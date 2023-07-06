News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Several people injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure

Students from a Luton school are working with cutting-edge technology thanks to charity

The school now has four 3D printers
By Michele SmithContributor
Published 6th Jul 2023, 10:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 10:21 BST

Students at Challney School for Girls in Luton are enjoying working with the latest engineering technology thanks to support from a leading local charity.

The Connolly Foundation has given the design technology department at the school funding to buy four state-of-the-art 3D printers. The new equipment has resulted in the students being able to design and create their own models and shapes. Some even went as far as to create 3D roses which they then sold in the school for charity.

Headteacher Joanne Mylles is delighted with the opportunities and inspiration that the printers have given to the students, she said, “We encourage engineering among our students and these printers really add to what we can offer all students as part of Design Technology, including as a GCSE subject. For me, one of the key things is the development of women of the future. Engineering is dominated by men and we need more women in this and other business professions. This is just one way in which we can support our students to achieve this.”

A student with work created on the 3D printerA student with work created on the 3D printer
A student with work created on the 3D printer
Most Popular

For more information about the Connolly Foundation visit www.connollyfoundation.org.uk or follow it on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Related topics:StudentsLutonLinkedIn