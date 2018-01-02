Students get to learn about engineering

A security, defence and aerospace company based in Luton invited students to take part in the yearly programme of Royal Institution masterclasses.

Engineers from Leonardo, based at Capability Green, hosted the classes, allowing young people from local schools to hear about engineering in the real world.

The masterclasses finished with a ‘graduation’ at the Luton site and over 150 visitors, including parents, teachers and students, attended.

Sophie Hutchins is a Leonardo Capability Engineer, coordinated the RI Masterclass series.

She said: “We have shown them the science and engineering behind the everyday objects they take for granted. The next time they use their phone they will appreciate the engineering behind that screen and might even think, ‘I could be part of designing this’. We had fantastic feedback from the students and parents, with many students saying the series had made them decide engineering is definitely the career path they would like to take.”