Students will be offering free legal support at the Law Clinic in Luton

Law students from the University of Bedfordshire will be offering free legal support and guidance to the public through the Law Clinic.

The student-led initiative, based at the Luton campus, returns on Wednesday, January 30, giving students the chance to work with clients on legal matters around housing, consumer and employment law, supported by staff from the University’s Department of Law and Finance. Appointments must be booked in advance, call 07702338684.

Face-to-face or phone appointments are available on:

> Wednesday 30 January

> Wednesday 6 February

> Wednesday 20 February

> Wednesday 6 March

> Wednesday 20 March

> Wednesday 27 March

> Wednesday 3 April