Stylish specs lead Luton mum to regional final in contest

A Luton mum is in with a chance to become Spectacle Wearer of the Year, after colleagues encouraged her to enter the contest.

Annmarie Vaughan, 40, juggles motherhood with her work for ‘Walk for Freedom’, which helps to rehabilitate Luton residents who are drug or alcohol dependent, and she is also a respite carer for a young boy.

She has beaten off thousands in the East to become a regional finalist in the 35-44-year age category in the Specsavers’ competition. If Annmarie makes it through to the finals she could win £10,000 and the chance to mingle with celebrities at the annual Spectacle Wearer of the Year Awards in October.

Glasses wearers across the UK and Republic of Ireland have been showing off their specs style by sharing their selfies online throughout the spring and summer.

The award came as a surprise to mum of one Annmarie, who said she originally posted a selfie in the office wearing her specs, and got such good feedback from her colleagues, that she decided to enter the competition.

The awards were launched by Steps star Claire Richards earlier this year. There are five age categories – 16-24; 25-34; 35-44; 45-59 and over 60, plus a Facebook favourite voted for by the public. All age category winners will win a VIP makeover, with one overall winner taking home the ultimate accolade in specs wearing.

Annmarie visited the Luton store to meet store director David Brett-Williams and collect her bottle of champagne, regional finalist certificate and a £125 eye wear voucher to spend in store.

Annmarie took the opportunity to try Specsavers’ innovative Framestyler technology, which helps customers find the perfect pair of frames by using facial analysis to scan face shape and features. The end result is a list of the right styles and colours that have been identified to perfectly suit the individual.

David said: “We are thrilled to have such a stylish spec wearer represent Luton at the competition final. It would be an amazing highlight for us to have a winner from the area and we feel very optimistic about her potential to go all the way. Our fingers are crossed that Annmarie brings home the Spectacle Wearer of the Year accolade.”