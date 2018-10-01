Success for Luton at NHS Trust award ceremony

Two people from Luton scooped awards at the annual East London NHS Foundation Trust’s People Participation Awards in London in August.

Camilla Smith won best contributor to Service Improvement and Mohammed Ali won recognition for Moving On.

The awards, now in its third year, celebrates the achievements of its service users, families and carers across all areas managed by the Trust.

Camilla was recognised for her hard work in making sure people are supported during the transition period between leaving care and going home.

Mohammed won the Moving On award which is for people who make outstanding progress during the transition from a supported care setting back into the community.

Paul said of the winner: “Mohammed has grown in confidence and his self-belief has blossomed.

“The latest stage of his journey has led him to now take on the responsibility of being a support worker on the Luton Inpatient wards. He has been a vital member of the team.”

Teenagers Sammi Wall, 17, from Shefford, and Krystal Boast, 18, from Maulden, were jointly recognised as the Trust’s Young People of the Year.

The pair were shortlisted because of their key role in setting up and running a mental health support group, Constellations, an initiative aimed at young people in Luton and Bedfordshire which encourages people to practice performing arts skills to overcome mental distress.

The project was overseen and managed by the Luton Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS).

Trust Chair Marie Gabriel said: “This event is all about celebrating and recognising our service users, carers and volunteers and the contribution they make to the success of East London Foundation NHS Trust.

“Their hard work and willingness to share skills, knowledge and insight ensure that we continually strive to provide the highest quality services possible.”