Success for Luton street dancers at European Championships

Four dancers from Luton returned from the United Dance Organisations European Street Dance Championships 2018 with four trophies.

The children all dance at the Warriorz Performing Arts Academy and represented England at the championships in Germany from Friday, May 11, till Sunday, May 13.

European Street Dance Championships

Dance teacher Zara Richards said: “This is incredible!! I’m so proud of them all their hard work has paid off - well done team Warriorz.”

Sorayiah Morgan, seven, the youngest of the group, danced solo and won the under eight intermediates category, Shaylah Johnson,12, danced both solo and duo events and came in the top 12 for under 14 novice category and came 2nd in the under 14 intermediate duo category with her dance partner from London.

Imani-rose McIntosh, eight, won the solo under ten novice category and she also came third in the duo under 12 beginner/novice category with her dance partner Lasheay Martin-Best, 11, Lasheay also came fourth in the solo under 12 novice category.

Charmaine Morgan, one of the parents, said: “I am so overwhelmed by it all, to be the only children from Bedfordshire to attend was good in its own right and the to get those fantastic results has just topped it off.

“I mean these children attended last year and walked away with nothing. All the parents of these children are very proud of them.”