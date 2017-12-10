Sum feat by young mathematicians

The regional finals of the National Young Mathematicians’ Awards took place at Explore Learning Bramingham Park, where children from across Luton battled it out in a series of mathematical problems for a place at the grand final.

The regional winners were Ramridge Primary School for their fantastic team work, their systematic working and, most importantly, their mathematical thinking.

The other teams who competed were from: Denbigh Primary School; Norton St Nicholas Primary School; Warden Hill Junior School; William Austin Junior School; Brooklands Middle School; Edlesborough School and St Martin de Porres Primary School.

The annual event, organised by tuition provider, Explore Learning, and the NRICH Project at the University of Cambridge, is open to teams of four children from primary schools across the UK and this year more than 700 schools took part.

The Grand Final is at the University of Cambridge on Wednesday, December 13.