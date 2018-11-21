Super salon soirée will support Luton’s All Women’s Centre

Bedfordshire residents are invited to a glamorous salon soirée to raise money for Luton’s All Women’s Centre, which supports victims of violence and abuse.

Benedict Hair and Beauty of King Street, Luton, is holding its soirée on Monday (November 26).

Doors open at 5.30pm and there will be two catwalks, a live make-up demonstration by MAC Pro team Makeup Artist, tours of the new spa, exclusive discounts, goody bags filled with hair and skin care products, and a raffle (with prizes worth £200 or more) for the finale at 7.15pm.

Farah Khan, of Benedict Hair and Beauty, said: “We believe it is our duty to help businesses /charities within the community and regularly help promote their services and raise awareness for them.

“Last year we held Bedfordshire’s first salon soirée. The event was designed to help raise money and build awareness for two charities that we were working closely with during the year: Keech Hospice and Chums.

“This year we have been wt orking very closely with the Luton’s All Women’s Centre.

“All Women’s Centre (LAWC) primarily supports women living in Luton and Bedfordshire who face multiple levels of disadvantage and inequality as a consequence of violence and abuse against them.

“They deliver a range of specialist advice, and it’s our responsibility to help them and allow them to continue their fabulous work.”

Tickets are £5.

E-tickets are available by emailing larneevans@gmail.com or you can visit the salon: 13-15 King Street, Luton, LU1 2DW. Telephone: 01582 730522.