Super storytelling thrives in Dunstable as Lancot Online Library launched

Imaginative Dunstable school pupils created their very own digital library books, which were celebrated during a special showcase at the town’s Grove Theatre.

On November 30, staff and pupils from Lancot Challenger Academy hosted a literary presentation called ‘Shelved!’, as they were proud to launch Lancot Online Library.

The young authors had the opportunity to give personal readings from their books, while George Pearson, of Pearson’s Publishing, attended to award prizes .

Rhea Yeung, Grove Theatre general manager, said: “Without the skills the children have learnt through their hard work, we could see a decline in such amazing stories told and this would be a huge loss to the world of performance art.”

As well as receiving support from Mr Pearson, ‘Shelved!’ was also championed by many community organisations, including Central Bedfordshire Council’s Carly Levingstone, area manager south for leisure, libraries and countryside.

As a result of the partnership, a copy of every single book will be available in Dunstable Library in 2018.

Stephen Chamberlain, CEO of Challenger Multi Academy Trust, said: ‘This is one of the most creative and innovative projects to promote a passion for creative writing.

“We are very proud of our visionary headteacher, Miss Claire Probert, who has designed and led this project supported by a fantastic staff team, governors and parents.”

To view the school’s online library, visit: www.lancotlibrary.co.uk